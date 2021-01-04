From today until February 1, LaLiga teams will be looking for a goal in the winter market. Up to eight First-class teams expect the arrival of a center forward to face the final stretch of the season. Atlético and Barça are two of these teams. The first to replace the gap left by Diego Costa with his unexpected departure; while the latter have the name between eyebrow and eyebrow and is none other than Depay (Lyon).

Celta, Valladolid and Levante make the arrival of a striker almost an obligation. In the case of the Vigo, Coudet has expressly requested it; For the Valencians it is a desire of last summer that did not materialize and in Valladolid they need it due to Marcos André’s injury in the pubis, which will be out for two and a half months. By last, Cádiz, Elche and Huesca, will also look at the market in search of a possible forward, but without neglecting other positions. The three seek to reinforce three demarcations, the ones that will move the most in this window.

For his part in the Alavés, Osasuna, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad are not expected to have entries or exits. In the case of the Pamplona team, Brandon would come out if an offer came.

Alaves

No entries or exits expected

Alavés will not attend the winter market. No arrivals are expected for the Basque team, but neither are departures. Machín is happy with his team and has the entire staff. He is currently out of relegation positions.

Athletic

All paralyzed waiting for Marcelino

With the more than possible arrival of Marcelino to the bench, everything is at the expense of his opinion. In the departures section, he could leave the Herrerín club, which is looking for a team after not having found an accommodation in September.

Athletic

A ‘9’ is sought to replace Diego Costa

Diego Costa rescinded a few days ago for family reasons. Not many or large inflow movements are foreseen due to economic difficulties. Milik and De Tomás are the nines that sound the most to strengthen the team. Vitolo could come out.

Barcelona

Depay and Èric García are interested

Barça is interested in strengthening the team with the arrivals of Depay (Lyon) and Èric García (City). In the departures section, Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Aleña Braithwaite and Riqui Puig could leave the team blaugrana.

Betis

Garay is the desired defender

Betis has a great determining factor: it has many desires and few economic tools to run them. The club will try to sign a center-back (Garay sounds). It is not ruled out that there is an exit in the form of an assignment.

Cadiz

He wants to reinforce three positions

Cervera wants to reinforce the left side (he only has Espino), a midfielder and an attacking player. As for the exits, they could leave the Bodiger club, Nano Mesa, Alejo and even Pombo, which is having less prominence.

Celtic

Aarón Martín arrived and Coudet asks for a battering ram

Aaron Martin came from Mainz, to reinforce the left-handed side. Coudet has expressly requested the arrival of a center forward. David Costas and Jorge Sáenz could go out, looking for opportunities in other teams.

Eibar

If Olabe comes out, there could be reinforcements

Eibar transferred José Antonio Martinez (signed for Dallas). They will try to get Olabe out on loan and in that case, there would be some possibility of strengthening itself, because before Martínez’s departure, he had already reached the salary cap.

Elche

You only have one free chip and there will be casualties

Elche need a left back, a center back, a midfielder and maybe a forward. However, you only have one free token, so that there should be casualties. Koné, Lucumí and Dani Calvo are some of those mentioned.

Getafe

Reinforcements: Aleñá and Kubo are interested

Getafe has two names on his outing list: Palaversa and Diaby. In the panorama of possible arrivals, Ángel Torres’s team He is interested in Aleñá (Barça) and Kubo (Villarreal), but they are complicated operations.

Pomegranate

No players on the starting ramp

Granada has no plans to transfer playersAlthough they are on the lookout for a good offer for Rui Silva, who ends his contract this year. They are not expected to move much, but they look at full-backs and midfielders.

Huesca

Look for a pivot, a center and a ram

Huesca will attend the winter market. The Aragonese team look for a pivot, a center and a forward. Returns after loan Musto and they will decide if he resigns, plays or goes on loan. Escriche and Eugeni will leave on loan and will look for a way out for Luisinho.

I raised

Same goal as in summer: a ‘9’

Last summer the objective of Levante was to bring in a forward. Finally, it did not come and in this winter market will seek to reinforce that position. In the departures section, they are attentive to Sergio León and Radoja.

Osasuna

Will not sign for the salary cap

Osasuna cannot sign, in principle, due to the salary cap. In the departures section no one is expected to leave, except for Brandon. If any offer arrives for the Mallorcan striker, he could leave the team.

Real Madrid

Zidane has all the players

Zidane made it clear last December 19: “I am happy with my players and I will count on everyone. Of course things can happen. Until the end of January things can happen in all the clubs. “We will have to be vigilant.

Real society

Imanol wants to continue with the same block

No movements are expected at Real Sociedad. There is no intention of anyone leaving, nor is there any intention of signing. The txuri-urdin team is going through one of the best moments in recent years and Imanol has all.

Seville

Possible goodbye to Franco Vázquez and Carlos Fernández.

Sevilla do not set goals, but the option of a goalkeeper is not ruled out if Vaclik does not improve his discomfort. In the departures chapter, both Mudo Vázquez and Carlos Fernández have options to pack their bags.

Valencia

Ferro and Harry Winks are loud

In recent days the central Ferro has sounded loudly (Benfica) and the return of Piccini. Also interested in a medium and they asked for Harry Winks (Tottenham). In the casualties section, Gracia hopes that they will not come out more.

Valladolid

A center forward could come

In Valladolid they are looking for a forward, as Miguel Ángel Gómez said in the interview with AS, for Marcos André’s pubic injury. Regarding the Outings, Waldo and Luis Pérez have options, but it is not official.

Villarreal

Capoué signed until 2023

Capoué, from Watford, signed until June 2023. Between the Possible exits there are two names: Kubo and Raba. The first has not had the prominence he expected and the second has only played one game.