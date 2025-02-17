02/17/2025









LaLiga has confirmed on Monday that he will denounce “the intolerable chants” that occurred at the El Sadar stadium during the Osasuna-Real Madrid and also the racist insults of which the Athletic Club striker Maroan Sannadi was subject during the match against Espanyol and that investigates “from the moment” that occurred.

According to club patron sources, it has “knowledge” of the songs against several Real Madrid players, including the ‘Vinícius, move“That was uttered from a sector of the Osasunista stadium stands that occupy their radical fans, although they were not collected by the act of the team José Luis Munuera Montero,” through the party director present in the stadium “and that” there are them investigating »to report them to the discipline committee.

As for racist insults to Maroan SannadiLaLiga recalled that in this case the collegiate of the meeting, Guillermo Cuadra Fernández, did “correctly applied the protocol after the notice of Iñaki Williams on the field, warning the fans who, if the insults continue, the players would retire to changing rooms” .

“LaLiga is investigating what happened from the moment, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to denounce it before the appropriate instances, as always does this type of racist incidents,” said the agency that Javier Tebas chairs.









Aggression in Villarreal

Finally, during last Saturday there was also the aggression to two fans of Villarreal CF at the exit of the Ceramics Stadium after the Derbi against Valencia and LaLiga stressed that it is “in contact” with the clubs and “the relevant authorities” to collaborate in the investigation of the facts and also “person” in the cause.