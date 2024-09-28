LaLiga announced this Saturday that it will formally denounce and request the immediate arrest of the “instigators of a hate campaign that seeks to promote racist and humiliating acts” against Vinicius in this Sunday’s derby between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid in the Civitas Metropolitan. In recent days, some red and white fans have encouraged on social media to attend Sunday’s game with a mask to avoid being identified in case the Madrid forward is insulted.

“The aforementioned campaign constitutes a crime of incitement to hatred, clearly defined in the Penal Code. “LaLiga strongly condemns these actions that directly or indirectly encourage, promote and incite hatred against a specific person, in this case the player Vinicius Jr., due to his race,” the organization explained in a statement.

“LaLiga will not tolerate this type of behavior under any circumstances. These acts not only damage the image of the sport and our country, but also represent a direct threat to the integrity and well-being of all fans,” the notice adds.

On the other hand, the text takes the opportunity to highlight the “civil and exemplary behavior of the vast majority of fans.” “Many of them have actively collaborated in identifying the perpetrators of hate crimes in the past, as was the case of the unfortunate incidents related to racist shouts. Thanks to their cooperation, we have been able to take the necessary measures to eradicate this type of behavior and guarantee an environment of respect in football.”