Pamplona, ​​Spain.- Javier Aguirre left Rayadas de Monterrey in the Mexican League to take the reins of a Mallorca FC that was on the brink of the abyss after fighting for weeks over the issue of relegation, which he was able to resolve in the last two days of LaLiga to keep the category.

Last week’s victory against Rayo Vallecano gave hope of traveling to Pamplona in search of victory that would give them the opportunity to play for one more season in the First Division of Spain, although the case was not easy as they were under pressure from what what happened with Cádiz and Granada.

One of the three teams would fall to the Second Division of Spain on this day 38, before starting the three games Osasuna vs Mallorca, Alavés vs Cádiz and Granada vs Espanyol, the one that caressed the descent was Cádiz but fate took a turn 360 degree.

On the pitch at El Sadar, Mallorca was outmatched by more than 20 minutes, a situation that put ‘Vasco’ Aguirre in trouble, who would have to look for an alternative so that his team would not leave the segments in possession of the premises, he was encouraged to half an hour but did not disturb Sergio Herrera’s door with much risk.

Osasuna had two keys in the final stretch of the first half to damage the ‘Barralets’ cabin but the goalkeeper Manolo Reina reacted in both cases to leave his goal blank, his personal merit raised the confidence of his players and for the second half the goals of salvation would come.

At the start of the second episode Ángel Rodríguez blew up the visiting bar and in the last minutes the Frenchman Clément Grenier shot the Osasuna goalkeeper, who had covered a severe header by Abdón Brastidas but could do nothing in the counterattack.

The final whistle meant that in El Sadar and the Mendizorroza Stadium there was joy in the teams of Mallorca and Cádiz for being saved from falling to the Second Division of Spain, while in Los Cármenes there were tears, as Granada equalized goalless with Espanyol and he stayed one point away from being saved in LaLiga.

Javier Aguirre arrived at Mallorca with new dates remaining, his club finished the 2021-22 season with 39 units in sixteenth position in the general table.