He Girona suffers a significant casualty for his match this Saturday against the Real society in Anoetasince the Argentine striker Valentín Castellanos will not be able to play due to a sprain in his left ankle suffered during training.

Valentin Castellanos It is a sensitive absence, since he had scored six goals in the last three games of the Gironaincluding four against real Madrid (4-2), one against Seville (0-2) and another against him Majorca (2-1).

In addition to taty castellanosthe technical director of GironaMíchel Sánchez, also has to deal with several more casualties, including Aleix García, Toni Villa, Yangel Herrera, Borja García and Ibra Kébé, as well as the youngster from the subsidiary Joel Roca.

The situation presents a challenge for the team, which will have to look for alternatives to achieve a positive result against the Real society.