The Serbian forward of Juventus in Turin, Dusan Vlahovic, apparently is not very satisfied with his stay at Juventus in Turin in Serie A and has apparently offered to join Real Madrid.

The Merengue team has been looking to be able to sign a signing in their line of attack, in order to reinforce that point in their tactical scheme, since Karim Benzema cannot take all that responsibility in all the tournaments that Real Madrid competes this year.

Carlo Ancelotti knows that the French striker deserves rest and that is why he would be looking for a striker of the stature of Dusan Vlahovic to be able to be the exchange card for Karim Benzema.

According to the Transfers portal, the relationship between Juventus and Vlahovic It is not being fruitful, something that has made both parties value the option of separating their paths. The Serbian, in this situation, has offered himself to Real Madrid to become the great striker that the white team needs. Both by age, 22 years old, and by talent, the forward of the vecchia signora would be a real signing for the white team.

The Serbian contract ends in 2023 with Juventus in Turin, his market value is 40 million and his club does not want to let him leave.