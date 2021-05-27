Dubai (Union)

LaLiga won the bronze medal for the best junior sports academy at the Sports Sector Awards in the Middle East 2021, represented by the LaLiga Academy in the UAE, which is the only one to be awarded this award at the ceremony, among other candidates from leading clubs In European football and local academies specializing in this field.

The Emirates LaLiga Academy won this award in recognition of the continuous growth of the Spanish League’s projects in football development. The work of the LaLiga Emirates Academy has become a benchmark in the region, since its launch in 2017, has trained more than 2,500 promising football players of both genders. As part of its program in Dubai, which follows the unique playing methodology in LaLiga. It is supervised by certified trainers who have the highest training degrees from the European Union, and through the High Performance Center associated with the Academy, which contributed to the establishment of a pathway for these young people to enter the professional football profession. A contract to play with local clubs in the Emirates.

At the start of the 2020-2021 season, LaLiga Academy and High Performance Center moved to new world-class facilities in Dubai Sports City, which allowed it to further raise the level of youth football development, and as a translation of its efforts and achievement, LaLiga’s High Performance Center succeeded. », By obtaining official recognition as a club, and is currently participating in the Emirates Second Division.

Maiti Ventura, Managing Director of LaLiga in the Middle East and North Africa, said: We are happy with this honor, and we seek to bring football experts in LaLiga to contribute to raising the standards and extracting the best capabilities, to build a next generation of distinguished football players, and this award prompts us to Continue this way.

Juan Florette, head of football projects at LaLiga, said: “The training programs that we have established in Dubai are a pioneering example for the development of youth football, not only in the Middle East and North Africa, but also at the international level, after the success we have seen in the Middle East and North Africa, LaLiga academies have expanded to include regions across Asia, the continents of North and South America, and Africa.

Daniel Parekh, a representative of LaLiga UAE, commented: The award is the result of the daily work of all our coaches and colleagues from the sports projects at our headquarters in Madrid and our partner Inspiratos, and behind this success can be worked by many people.