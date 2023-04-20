The future of Lionel Messi continues to be a topic of great interest for soccer fans, especially those of the Barcelona. Although the Argentinian star has a current contract with the Paris Saint-Germainthat expires in the middle of the year, the Spanish club is making an attempt to repatriate him; however, this will not be easy due to the economic problems facing the blaugrana institution.

The club must prepare an economic plan to reduce wage bills and bring the Argentine star back. In this context, the Spanish newspaper Sport published in his offer that the Barcelona would do to Lionel Messi to close his return. According to the newspaper, the culé team presented a feasibility plan to The leaguewhich must be approved before facing the signing.

The rumored offer is 25 million euros of signing and a contract extension of one year plus another optionalwhich amounts to just over 27 million dollarss. The goal of Barcelona the thing is Lionel Messi participate as an active player of the team in the acts of the 125th anniversary to be given at the end of 2024.

We recommend you read

On the other hand, javier thebesThe pLa Liga residentdeclared that he is a fan of Lionel Messi and wishes your return to Barcelona, but warned that the club must comply with the economic regulations in order to register it. In the last few hours Brand He revealed that the Blaugrana team is looking for ways to get the 200 million euros he owes and that make it impossible for him to move comfortably and make plans for the future.

One of the options is to activate the fifth “lever” that remained from the economic machine that should have been launched in 2022: the sale of 24% of Barca Studiosfor which he would receive something more than €100 million.