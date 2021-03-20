They opened the day on Saturday Athletic and Eibar this Saturday with 1-1 in San Mamés. What’s more, Celta – Real Madrid, Huesca – Osasuna and Valladolid – Seville are the other matches of the day and after the dispute of the match that opened the day in First between the Betis and Levante and that ended with the victory of the Betics by 2-0.



The matches are played on Sunday Getafe – Elche, Valencia – Granada, Villarreal – Cádiz, Atlético – Alavés and Real Sociedad – Barcelona whose results can be key to the fight at the head of the table.

Betis – Raise (2-0)

Nabil Fekir was the great figure of the afternoon, the footballer unbalanced the score in the complement with a high-quality individual play, which meant the end of the hope of the Levante. Those of Paco López lowered their heads and turned their area into a zone of fear. Took advantage of it Juanmi five minutes later when taking advantage of a rejection of Aitor against Mandi.

Athletic – Eibar (1-1)

With the tie, the lions remain 5 points behind Villarreal and move away from the European positions. In addition, those of Marcelino They will not play again until April 3 in the Cup final against Real Sociedad. The coach has until then to try to turn the mentality of his team around, which seems to be going through a difficult time.

Huesca-Osasuna (0-0)

Distribution of points between two teams in need in the table. Those of Pacheta llThey came under more pressure due to their position at bottom and had two occasions that could unleash the game in their favor that finally ended with marker on tables.

Valladolid-Seville (1-1)

Bono rescued a point in the most epic way possible, on the last play in the 93rd minute of the game. A lo Palop against Shakhtar, in the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup, in 2007. In a corner taken by Ocampos the ball was not cleared by the Pucelana defense, who waited for the ball to go over the end line, but it reached the Moroccan goalkeeper who made it to equalize the match.