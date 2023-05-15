Barcelona was proclaimed champion of the 2022-2023 season of LaLiga after beating Spanish in it RCDE Stadium by score 2-4. Both the president of the club, Joan LaportaLike the coach, Xavi highlighted the great work done by the team. Speaking to the media, Xavi He stressed that the objective of the course was “to win titles” and that they have been “much better than the opponent”, which has allowed them to win the title with four days to go.

The strategist emphasized the importance of teamwork, thanking all the players for their efforts and underlining that they have prioritized the collective over individuality. Xavi acknowledged that there have been “tough and complicated” moments, but that the block has known how to stay together and be “a family” in the most difficult moments of the course.

Besides, Xavi highlighted the key role that the players have played in achieving the title and has denied that this is “Xavi’s LaLiga”, transferring the prominence to the footballers. The coach acknowledged that the project is valid, but that the pending issue is performance in Europe, where they have not been at the expected level.

The culé strategist indicated that it has been a demanding season and that he has suffered as a coach, but that he was always clear that they could be LaLiga champions if they did not relax. Regarding the invasion of the field by the parakeet fans, Xavi assured that he told his players to go to the locker room, without realizing what had happened, and asked that no more controversy be generated, since the team did not want to provoke anyone.