Without the participation of the Mexican Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Coronahe Seville lost on his visit to Getafe in actions of matchday 26 of Spanish football.

Sevilla could not add in the field of Getafe, after succumbing by a score of 2-0, being relegated to European positions in the general table of LaLiga. He ‘Tecatito’ Crown He was on the substitute bench and they did not give him minutes to try to resolve the result.

The Mexican has not been able to return to one hundred percent since he suffered the injury that left him out of the Qatar World Cup 2022and in this 2023 he continues to fight to return to the foreground, without success.

After a first half with few emotions, the Getafe was imposed on Seville thanks to the goals of Munir El Haddadi at minute 50 and Enes Ünal at 95.

He Getafe reached 29 points to occupy the 13th position overall, while the Seville he was left with 28 in site 14, both outside of European positions.