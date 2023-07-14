The North American countries of Mexico and the United States will receive four Spanish clubs for the first time in history to play preseason matches. But what is this new tournament? Today, from 90min, we will tell you everything you need to know about LaLiga Summer Tour 2023.
What is LaLiga Summer Tour 2023?
LaLiga Summer Tour 2023 is a tournament carried out by LaLiga in which four clubs from the Spanish league championship will participate in the North American countries of Mexico and the United States. This new tournament is intended to develop and grow the league, its clubs and competitions in the North American markets.
In the words of Boris Gartner, CEO of LaLiga in North America: “The United States and Mexico represent an important opportunity for LaLiga and its clubs in the development of the brand and business, especially in view of the FIFA World Cup in 2026”.
When and where does the Soccer Champions Tour take place?
This new preseason tournament will begin next August, more specifically on the second of that month, when we will have the opening match of the tournament.
As previously mentioned, LaLiga Summer Tour 2023 will take place in Mexico and the United States. The venues will be in Monterrey (BBVA Stadium) and Guadalajara (Akron Stadium) on behalf of the Mexican country; and in San Francisco (Oracle Park) by the United States
Which teams will participate in LaLiga Summer Tour 2023?
There are four Spanish teams that will participate in LaLiga Summer Tour 2023, the teams that will play this tournament are the following: Atlético de Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Real Betis.
The opening match will pit Atlético de Madrid against Real Sociedad at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey. The most attractive match will be the one that faces the Sevillian teams on this tour of North America
#LaLiga #Summer #Tour #celebrated #teams #participate
Leave a Reply