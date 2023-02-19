Madrid Spain.- Diego Simeonecoach of Atlético de Madrid, highlighted this Sunday, after the 1-0 victory against Athletic Club, that when Antoine Griezmanauthor of the winning goal, is “fine, the team plays on another level”, and considered that there was “a change” in the atmosphere in the Metropolitan, because the people were “much closer than in other games”.

“griezmann He is a decisive player for us. very important When he is well, the team plays on another level. He has a circulation and a defensive and offensive association in the passages to attack the best and when he is well he also allows us to have more options, ”said the coach at a press conference at the Metropolitan.

“It is a game that was not easy. We face an opponent who plays very well. In the first half we saw a brave opponent, who occupies the spaces very well, who recovers many balls in the rival field. The trend of the first half did not go so well, although we had the chance of Carrasco, ”he reviewed.

“In the second half we changed a bit, we tried to attack more in 5-3-2, and little by little it was seen that the team was improving. On the right, the team attacks very well whoever plays. It gives us a lot of strength for that place, ”he added.

Antoine Griezmann celebrating his score with Atlético de Madrid/EFE

And he highlighted the “courage of the team, which had been asking for how the second half was developing”; the “change of Barrios, which was very good, which gave the team a change of pace”, although “neither Correa nor De Paul nor Carrasco, who was improving”, were “playing badly”, to “go one step further” to go for the party

“We took a very important victory, with performances in the second half, above all, of a high level by several”, focused the coach, who highlighted Reinildo Mandava: “Admiration, because it is not easy to defend. Everyone thinks that defending is easier than attacking, and defending is not easy. You have to have intuition, aggressiveness, strength, security…”.

“And he does all of that extraordinarily well. He tells us that he wants to attack more. We are going to work on that facet to see if he can find it too, ”added the coach, who insisted on changing the team since the competition resumed after the World Cup.

“We live with a different season. The most important thing in life is not to dwell on problems, but to solve them. We have had complicated situations, we have been left out of the Champions too soon, in the Cup we competed very well and there was a very clear change after the World Cup. The players are hooked, the team plays as a team and works so that we can compete as we compete. It’s no coincidence,” he said.

Simeone also spoke of the rarefied atmosphere in the Metropolitan. “I saw a change. The people were much closer than other games and connected with the team, possibly because the team responded from the bottom up. It was not the same as other parties. There was a change. I sensed it, I felt it, ”he declared.

“In the family we can fight, the grandfather with the son, the son with the uncles, but when you go to fight with another family, ours are ours. And here there is no one more important than anyone. The important thing is the Atletico Madrid”, he abounded.

“I am a coach and I have to devote myself above all to the fundamentals, to generate what we need to generate, that the team is well and contagious. Soccer is contagion. When you were a kid, you got excited when good things happened on the field and you didn’t even care if you were fourth or fifth. Today people got hooked on how the team was competing. What is really important is the Atletico Madrid”, he remarked.