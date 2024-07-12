The agreement includes the “Delivery of the day” initiative, which will reward the best goal assist in the competition’s games.

A LaLigathe main Spanish football competition, and Uber Eatsa food delivery platform, announced on Thursday (11.Jul.2024) a new partnership until the 2026-2027 season. The agreement was announced with the presence of Andrés Iniesta, Barcelona idol and company ambassador. Financial details were not disclosed.

With this collaboration, Uber Eats will have a presence on the tournament’s platforms, including digital channels and stadium signage. Fans will be able to enjoy delivery from restaurants and supermarkets available on the app, as well as have the chance to win exclusive experiences, perks and official tournament merchandise.

The partnership includes Uber Eats sponsoring “Delivery of the Day,” a prize for the best goal assist in LaLiga games. Andrés Iniesta will be the champion of this initiative. Fans will be able to vote for the best assists and enter prize draws to win exclusive experiences.

“The alliance with Uber Eats is a natural partnership for us; the gastronomy-football binomial is and will be one of the keys to this sport in Spain”said Jorge de la Vega, executive general director of the Spanish championship.



Former player Andrés Iniesta said it looks like “very natural” for a delivery company like Uber Eats to team up with a football brand “so powerful” like LaLiga.

“There’s nothing better than enjoying a good football game accompanied by your favorite food on the couch at home, with family and friends”he said.



Uber Eats already has a history of sports sponsorships, including a deal with the French Football Federation until 2025. However, it was recently replaced by McDonald’s as the title sponsor of France’s Ligue 1, the elite of French football, for the next 3 seasons.