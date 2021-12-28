When it seemed that humanity came out of this nightmare of COVID19, the virus is coming back. It is not the same thanks to vaccines as there are more measures of caution, but lThe positives are multiplying in our society and of course Spanish footballHe is no exception.
The Premier League He already considered suspending the Boxing Day session due to the large number of positives that occurred this week. In the end they moved on, but I think that the Spanish league should not take the same example and I would have to suspend the corresponding matches to the day number 19 that should be dispute this weekend.
Just a week ago, the Real Madrid He faced 10 casualties due to COVID to an Athletic which had 5 other positives. In Barcelona at the moment they have fallen Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Lenglet, Rayo has communicated 17 positives and has asked to postpone the match against Atlético de Madrid, …
The examples are many, and it seems that at the moment it is going to more. The ideal from my point of view, and in order to guarantee the show, is to postpone at least this day 19 of our competition. Safety it must be above all. Furthermore, with so many casualties even the show is much more affected. A break is necessary for health.
#LaLiga #suspension #day
Leave a Reply