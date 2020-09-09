LaLiga Santander celebrated its new season on the New York Inventory Trade on Wednesday with its most important managers as protagonists of the standard “Opening Bell” (ringing of the bell) with which each day the session is opened on the parquet.

The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, and the CEO of Santander Spain, Rami Aboukhair, participated remotely on this act that delivered to the epicenter of Wall Avenue the shields of the groups that can compete within the ninetieth version of the Spanish championship.

Thebes and Aboukhair, visibly smiling, clapping and elevating their thumbs, related telematically, as a consequence of covid-19, on the balcony the place the bell is rung, which had been embellished for the event with the picture of a soccer stadium full.

LaLiga featured within the presentation of the brand new season, this Monday, with gamers corresponding to Andrés Iniesta, Iker Casillas, and their ambassadors Fernando Sanz, Fernando Morientes, Luis García, Diego Forlán, Samuel Eto’o and Gaizka Mendieta.

Thebes predicted that this version will likely be “very aggressive” and “stunning”, because the covid-19 pandemic has been detrimental amongst golf equipment to compose their squads, and highlighted the continuity of Argentine Leo Messi in Barcelona.

LaLiga Santander returns subsequent Friday the eleventh with the Granada-Athletic match, and the primary day will shut on Monday the 14th with Alavés-Betis.