Seville, Spain.- Facing the Spanish LaLiga match between Sevilla Futbol Club and Osasuna, the technical director, Jorge Luis Sampaoli, appeared at the press conference where he was asked about the match and the sports complaints that turned it around to the world for the case of the former referee, José María Enriquez Negreira.

And it is that throughout the week an alleged arrangement between FC Barcelona and the referee was announced, to whom they would have paid 1.4 million euros to whoever was vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees between 2016 and 2018, opining with the historic phrase of Diego Armando Maradona (1960-2020): “The ball does not stain”.

stain the ball “What I am saying is that if the evidence that is coming to light is real, the truth is that staining football in this way is very rude. That does not have an expiration time beyond some law,” declared Jorge Sampaoli.

“That is detracting from this game, making it a fair game and in that reality, honestly, if what is being said is verified, it is very serious,” added the coach who led the Argentine team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He also ensures that sports corruption is a discredit for LaLiga Española. Spanish. “Honestly, I am not focused on the case in depth, I do know that it makes me sad. There are many people who save all week to buy a football ticket, take their family… If these things happen, they fool themselves and the ball is stained “, hill.

We recommend you read

Sevilla Futbol Club is in the fight for positions in the UEFA Europa League, being in thirteenth position with 25 points. They will host Osasuna at the Sánchez-Pizjuan after losing 2-0 in the continental tournament against PSV Eindhoven, but advanced 3-2 on aggregate.