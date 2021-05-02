Each one with their troubles, the three title contenders who have played already got their three points. Today is Sevilla, an ‘outsider’ who has come up with that air of ‘a horse that reaches out and wants to win’, as Di Stéfano, a racetrack man, used to say. Sevilla-Athetic will complete the day tonight and will leave us firm accounts with a view to the weekend, which comes with dynamite: Barça-Atlético on Saturday and Madrid-Seville on Sunday. On that day there is a lot of League. There will be even if Sevilla do not win today, there will be even more if they win because that would put them in a position to present a serious candidacy by dipping into Di Stéfano.

For this day there were plans for the return of the fans to the fields in a well-calibrated percentage. LaLiga considers it interesting, not because of what that can remedy in the coffers of the clubs this season, but because of what it would mean to revive the atmosphere and move the tickets for next season. But after a promised yes, an unforeseen no has arrived. There are bulls (yesterday in Madrid), there is tennis, there is cinema, there is theater, there is even football in the lower layers, where it depends on the autonomies. This refusal is not understood. I doubt if it should open, but I do not doubt that there is a difference in treatment.

But with or without people, LaLiga continues and yesterday we saw Barça win a game that defines them in Valencia: strong above (three goals) weak below (two conceded). Of the applicants, Barça is the one that scores the most and has in Messi a silver bullet to solve matches. Yesterday he scored two, the second in a magnificent free kick. But behind it has no firmness. With little they score a goal. Piqué said, I think explaining himself badly, that they do few times but they all enter. That would seem to blame Ter Stegen, and I don’t think it was the intention. So many enter because the holes are like the San Bernardo tunnel. That is where Barça bleeds.