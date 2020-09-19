LaLiga has announced the schedules corresponding to matchday 3 of the First and Second division and highlights, in addition to the debut games in Barcelona, ​​Sevilla and Atlético, the presence of the game on Friday and Monday. On September 10, the Competition Committee already had to intervene in the absence of an agreement between LaLiga and the Federation in this regard. Eibar-Athletic will open fire, if not decided otherwise, next Friday, September 25 at 9:00 p.m. (GOAL), while Cádiz-Sevilla would close the day on Monday, also at 9:00 p.m. (Movistar LaLiga), a meeting that marks the premiere of Lopetegui’s men.

Barcelona make their debut on Sunday at the Camp Nou against Villarreal (9:00 p.m., Movistar LaLiga), Atlético de Madrid do the same at Wanda against Granada, a few hours before (4:00 p.m., Movistar LaLiga). Real Madrid, who are already wearing shorts on matchday 2, visit Betis on Saturday (9:00 pm CEST).

LaLiga Santander Matchday 3

Friday September 25

21: 00h: Eibar-Athletic (GOAL)

Saturday September 26

13: 00h: Alavés-Getafe (Movistar LaLiga)

16: 00h: Valencia-Huesca (Movistar LaLiga)

18: 30h: Elche-Real Sociedad (Movistar LaLiga)

21: 00h: Betis-Real Madrid (Movistar LaLiga)

Sunday September 27

12: 00h: Osasuna-Levante (Movistar LaLiga)

16: 00h: Atlético-Granada (Movistar LaLiga)

18: 30h: Valladolid-Celta (Movistar LaLiga)

21: 00h: Barcelona-Villarreal (Movistar LaLiga)

Monday September 28

21: 00h: Cádiz-Sevilla (Movistar LaLiga)