LaLiga has claimed the imputation of Negreira’s son in the procedure of Negreira case. Javier Enríquez Romero, son of the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) between 1994 and 2018 José María Enríquez Negreira, would have received money from FC Barcelona through an intermediary or for work at his father’s company.

In the petition to the court, advanced by The world and confirmed to this newspaper, the institution directed by Javier Tebas points out that the magistrate charged in her order the former presidents of Barça, Sandro Rosell and Josep María Bartomeu, two former directors and Enríquez Negreira, but not his son Javier despite that this was requested by the complaint of the referee Xavier Estrada Fernández. The court argued that Enríquez Negreira “exclusively” controlled the companies that received the payments from Barça, some 7.3 million euros, and that the former number 2 of the arbitrators explained to the treasury “that he never revealed to his son the confidential agreement reached with FC Barcelona”.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Rosell and Bartomeu allegedly reached “a verbal and confidential agreement” with Negreira, then vice president of the CTA, so that in exchange for money he would carry out actions to favor “Barça. However, LaLiga considers that for this purpose the former referee had the “active and necessary cooperation” of his son Javier in a possible ongoing crime of corruption between individuals.

In the eyes of LaLiga, the possible influence of Enríquez Romero on the arbitration group would be in the payments he received from six referees for services of coaching between 2016 and 2018. The referee Óliver de la Fuente Ramos paid him 10,200 euros and another referee, Santiago Jaime Latre, 1,400 euros. In that time, the latter refereed Barcelona four times. The accusation details that in both cases Enríquez Romero made the previous reports for Barça on the arbitration.

Also included in the case are payments of 7,400 euros from the referee Javier Alberola Rojas to Enríquez Romero between November 2018 and December 2019, after Barcelona ceased its payments to Dasnil, Negreira’s company. The accusation also reminds the court that three other referees, currently in the VAR, paid Negreira’s son for the service of coaching between 2016 and 2018 amounts ranging from 300 to 1,500 euros.

