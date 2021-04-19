LaLiga condemned this Monday “energetically” the proposal for a “secessionist and elitist Super League, which attacks the principles of open competitiveness and sporting merit that occupy the deepest part of the ecosystem of national and European football,” according to lamented through a forceful release.

‘The new European competition proposal is nothing more than a selfish approach, designed to further enrich the wealthiest. It will undermine the appeal of the entire game and will have a profoundly damaging impact on the immediate future of LaLiga, the clubs that make it up and the entire football ecosystem, ”ventured the club management team chaired by Javier Tebas.

He even predicted that the creation of a Super League “will also impact the rest of the sports to which, in the current season, LaLiga contributes more than 126 million euros since it endangers the system of contributions approved in the Pact of Viana ( together with the Higher Sports Council and the Spanish Football Federation.

“LaLiga defends this European football tradition of football for everyone. The concept proposed by 12 European clubs destroys that dream, closing the door to the top of European football and allowing the entry of only a few to an elite. Today, football fans from all over Europe can dream that their club, whatever its size, can stand out in a competition, reach the top, and compete at the summit of European football “, recalls the body, which announces that he will use “all the tools at his disposal” and will work “with all the parties involved to defend the integrity and future of Spanish football in the best interest of the game.”

“LaLiga has a proud 90-year history as an open and merit-based competition. Millions of fans around the world are fans of the 42 LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs. The success of our competitions has contributed to football becoming a key factor in the Spanish economy, representing almost 1.4% of GDP and employing almost 200,000 people “, defends the employer’s association.

FIFA calls for dialogue



FIFA also showed its rejection of the Super League, “a separatist and close competition” that in its opinion does not respect the principles of “solidarity, inclusion, integrity and economic redistribution”, and asked all parties involved to maintain “a calm dialogue , constructive and balanced for the good of football.

“FIFA wishes to clarify that it stands firm in favor of solidarity in football and a model of equitable redistribution that can contribute to the development of football as a sport, especially at the global level. The development of world football is the main mission of FIFA, “he said in a statement.

Also, in addition to UEFA, which threatens to take judicial and sports measures against the Superliga, the Spanish Football Federation (FEF), the English Football Federation (FA), the Premier League, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Series A criticized the “cynical project” of creation, which only seeks “the self-interest of a few” at a time when “solidarity” is essential.

The European Commission, which regretted an initiative “contrary to European values”, defended this Monday “a model of European sport based on values, diversity and inclusion”, as highlighted by the vice president of the European Commission for the Promotion of European lifestyle, Margaritis Schinas. “There is no margin to reserve it for the few rich and powerful clubs that want to break ties with everything that the associations represent: national leagues, promotions and relegation and support for grassroots amateur football,” he criticized.

Johnson and Macron



In Great Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Monday to “do everything he can” to prevent the Super League project from “going ahead as planned.” “We are going to look at what we can do with the soccer authorities to make sure this does not go as planned,” said Johnson, who as early as Sunday night expressed his opposition to the idea.

In France, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, congratulated the position of his country’s clubs for refusing to participate in a project that violates the principle of solidarity and sporting merit. “The French State will support all measures taken by the LFP, FFF, UEFA and FIFA to protect the integrity of federated competitions, whether national or European,” Macron announced.