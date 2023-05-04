LaLiga has presented this Thursday the annual Economic Report related to the 2021-22 season, in which Spanish professional football practically recovered the pre-pandemic figures at the income level. Spanish clubs, according to data from the paronal, are, in addition , the ones that recorded the least aggregate losses. Total revenue stood at 4,838.1 million euros, once again reaching the highest historical level of the 2019/20 season, after the severe contraction of the previous 2020/21 season, which reduced this record to below 4,000 million. and which has now achieved considerable annual growth of +22.6%.

“LaLiga will not open the tap on club losses, our model is one of sustainable growth. Going to constant losses like the Premier League has a bad ending. Thanks to the self-regulation that we have, it is not necessary to take additional measures. If we want bicentennial clubs, we have to continue with this sustainability plan”, defended Javier Tebas. In his speech, the president of the employers’ association emphasized the need to value the management of Spanish professional football against the economic power of the Premier. “This loss-making model has led to English football not being sustainable. I would like to know if the 180,000 endangered jobs are okay with it. That model is not wanted by the Spanish clubs. Almería is the club that could have put 300 and 400 million euros in the First Division and would have inflated the market. That can sink the sector since it would force everyone to raise wages. This is an industry with a lot of responsibility. Why did Spanish football owe 700 million to the Treasury? Because there were people who put a lot of money until they stopped doing it ”, wielded Tebas

Of the total income of the aforementioned 21-22 campaign, the item that experienced the greatest growth has been that of match day (+123%), derived from the return of the public to the stadiums. Commercial revenues also rose (+2.9%) after the drop in the previous year as a result of the pandemic. Player sales revenue is still stagnant. As well as spending on signings. “We are going to sell more, but it will not be enough to reach the figures for other seasons. Barcelona is going to sell players for good amounts. His plan goes that way. In England there is not going to be that investment fever, because the English government is going to put a brake on them. That’s my opinion. It gives me the feeling, except for Chelsea, who have gone to party, that the rest are not going to continue. The path of the English government as UEFA’s new financial fair play is going to make it more difficult,” Tebas predicted.

With these total revenue figures, LaLiga regains second place in the big leagues. In terms of total expenses, the cost of sports staff continues to be the largest item with 47%, although the weight of salary costs in relation to the Net Business Figure (INCN) has dropped from 81 .2% to 75.1%, and in relation to total income from 61.4% to 54.5%.

He Aggregate net result of the Spanish competition was still at a loss (-140.1 million) on 21/22, but with a deficit level lower than that of the previous year and also that of the other major leagues. The Bundesliga in Germany suffered -205 million, the LFP in France -601 million, the Premier League + Championship around 1,005 million, and for Serie A + B approximately -1,150 million.

The aggregate EBITDA of the Spanish competition, both before and after the results from player transfers, was once again in positive territory (23.9 million and 280.8 million respectively).

According to Javier Gómez, LaLiga’s financial director, at the end of this season Spanish football will return to profit, some 29 million euros. “Total revenue is back to cruising speed. The financial debt has been maintained despite the investments. In the case of productive investments (430 million euros) they will remain in this line and this will have a return that will increase income”, concluded Gómez.

