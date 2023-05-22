In the matchday 35 of the 2022-2023 season of LaLigaReal Madrid suffered a 1-0 defeat against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium. This result made the merengue team give up second place to Atletico Madridwho previously beat Osasuna by 3-0. The goal of the match was scored by diego lopez in it minute 33.

The match was marked by incidentsincluding insults thrown by some fans in the Mestalla Stadium and the expulsion of Brazilian striker Vinícius Jr in it minute 90+7 after an altercation with Hugo Duro.

was the young diego lopez who became the protagonist by scoring the only goal of the match. The goal came after a missed shot from Justin Kluivertwhich became an assist for the youth squad Valencia.

Diego López celebrated his goal at Mestalla EFE

Valencia started the game with more determination, but the game evened out as time progressed. It was in the 33rd minute when Diego López, a product of the Valencian academy, took advantage of a loose ball in the small area after Kluivert’s shot to open the scoring.

However, in the second half the altercation broke out, after Vinicius Jrwho received several fouls, ended up being expelled, which caused the annoyance of the players of the real Madrid.