The LaLiga Delegated Commission met this Wednesday and issued a harsh statement against Real Madrid, after the complaint filed by the white team against Martínez Munuera, the referee of the match against Osasuna.
The white team accused the referee of deliberately omitting the insults that Vinicius was receiving from some El Sadar fans. After this complaint, LaLiga's response was immediate and he came out in defense of the referees, harshly criticizing Real Madrid's attitude.
The LALIGA Delegated Commission shows its rejection of the complaint made by Real Madrid CF against the Referee Mr. Juan Martínez Munuera and supports the arbitration group
Madrid, March 20, 2024.- The LALIGA Delegate Commission, meeting today, wishes, following the complaint that Real Madrid CF has made against the referee Martínez Munuera before the Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Federation Española de Fútbol, express its absolute rejection of the complaint presented by Real Madrid CF and express its unequivocal support for Mr. Juan Martínez Munuera and, by extension, for the Spanish referee group.
LALIGA, in its firm commitment to eradicate all forms of violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in football, in addition to carrying out numerous awareness and prevention campaigns, lodges a complaint with the Disciplinary Committee of the RFEF and with the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in CSD Sports, all those actions produced in the matches of the First and Second Division National League Championships, which may constitute the aforementioned infractions.
In this sense, the LALIGA Delegated Commission considers that this complaint is one more manifestation of the merciless campaign undertaken by Real Madrid CF against the Spanish referees, with the presumed intention of putting pressure on said establishment, in order to obtain a competitive advantage with the decisions that said group has to make. As indicated and accredited by the Technical Committee of Referees, Mr. Martínez Munuera's way of proceeding has been impeccable and has scrupulously adjusted to the regulations that govern refereeing.
Any other interpretation that can be made of the facts is simply spurious.
Likewise, the LALIGA Delegated Commission considers that any conduct that erodes the integrity of the competition must be avoided, and decorum and good sporting order must be preserved, and shows its concern and rejection of this type of actions carried out repeatedly by Real Madrid CF that They go against these values,” concludes the LaLiga note.
