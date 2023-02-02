La Liga is one of the most lucrative competitions in Europe, and once the campaign is over, the teams share a series of guaranteed benefits that, to everyone’s surprise, are distributed according to the position they occupy in the table once they are played. the matches of day 38.
It is important to know that all the teams have a fixed amount that they will add to their club’s coffers when La Liga ends, regardless of their position in the table. Both the team that qualifies for the Champions League and the one that fails to maintain the category will pocket a fixed and immovable 36.125 million euros.
The rest of the money is distributed based on the position achieved, since the distribution based on merit is much more effective, and it is the one that has been applied in our competition since the 2015 reform, in which new measures for the distribution were introduced. of television rights.
Regarding the distribution of the last campaign, we find the following (we are talking about the millions distributed according to the position achieved, the 36,125 fixed ones are not included):
|
TEAM
|
AMOUNT
|
1st Real Madrid
|
€61.41 million
|
2nd FC Barcelona
|
€54.19 million
|
3rd Atletico Madrid
|
€46.96 million
|
4th Seville
|
€39.74 million
|
5th Real Betis
|
€32.51 million
|
6th Royal Society
|
€25.29 million
|
7º Villarreal
|
€18.06 million
|
8th Athletic Club
|
€12.64 million
|
9th Valencia
|
€10.84 million
|
10th Osasuna
|
€9.93 million
|
11th Celtic of Vigo
|
€9.03 million
|
12th Ray Vallecano
|
€8.13 million
|
13º Elche
|
€7.23 million
|
14º RCD Espanyol
|
€6.32 million
|
15º Getafe
|
€5.42 million
|
16th RCD Majorca
|
€4.52 million
|
17th Cadiz
|
€3.61 million
|
18º Grenada
|
€2.71 million
|
19º Levante
|
€1.81 million
|
20th Alaves
|
€0.90 million
Compared to other major European championships, such as the Premier League, in La Liga there are not so many different variables.
The effect of this table is maintained and lasts in the income obtained for five years. As established in the royal decree, 35% of the money obtained is chosen for the first year, 20% for the second, and 15% for the remaining three to be distributed each year.
