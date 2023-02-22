LaLiga has presented two new complaints for racist insults to Vinicius. One has been before the Investigating Courts of Palma de Mallorca (by Mallorca-Real Madrid on February 5); the other against those from Pamplona (for Osasuna-Real Madrid on February 18). Thus, the complaints filed for insults or racist chants against the Brazilian Real Madrid player rise to eight so far in the competition. Three of these complaints have been filed by the delegated Prosecutors for Hate Crimes in Barcelona, ​​Mallorca and Madrid, respectively. The latter, archived in December, was the one that caused the most indignation, since the argument was that the chants “lasted a few seconds.” They were the chants that occurred inside and outside the Metropolitano last September in the League derby between Atlético and Real Madrid.

“He is the victim and it is a problem of Spanish football,” Carlo Ancelotti, Madrid’s coach, even said about the footballer after he was considered a provocateur in an attempt to justify the verbal attacks received. The “Vinicius you are a monkey”, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, is an “unpleasant”, “inappropriate” and “disrespectful” chant, but it only lasted “a few seconds” and it is understood -he explained in his letter- that it was released on the occasion of the celebration of a soccer match “of maximum rivalry” together with other “derogatory” or “mocking” allusions marked by that sporting competition. In the last derby, this time in the Cup, at the end of January, a doll with Vinicius’s shirt appeared hanging from a bridge near Real Madrid’s Ciudad Deportiva. He was accompanied by this banner: “Madrid hates Real.” The president of the Movement against Intolerance, Racism and Xenophobia, Esteban Ibarra, once again filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office as he did after the insults in the Metropolitan in the September derby.

More information

LaLiga has explained this Tuesday that it has identified the person responsible for the racist insults against Vinicius during Mallorca – Real Madrid, who turned out to be the same one who also uttered the same insults against Samu Chukwueze during Mallorca – Villarreal on the 18th. The subject, to whom the Police have taken a statement, was identified by the security director of the Mallorcan club. These two complaints have been filed before the Investigating Courts of Palma de Mallorca.

Meanwhile, the National Sports Office (OND), which depends on the National Police, will promote a proposal for a sports sanction for the person identified as responsible for these racist chants before the State Commission against Violence, Racism and Xenophobia, which meets next week. LaLiga has also filed a third complaint in the Investigating Courts of Pamplona against the racist insults uttered by a fan from the stands of the Osasuna stadium last Saturday. The goal is to identify you.

LaLiga had asked the fans for their collaboration on February 6 to identify the people who used racist insults against Vinicius Júnior in the match between Mallorca and Real Madrid, played at the Son Moix stadium. “Given the events that occurred in the RCD Mallorca-Real Madrid match, in which once again intolerable racist insults were observed against Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr, LaLiga is putting all the technical means at its disposal and working with the local club for the identification of those responsible, with the aim of taking the appropriate legal measures,” the statement said. The institution directed by Javier Tebas, in addition, has enabled the email [email protected] so that fans who may have images or some indication of the identity of those responsible can contact the employer and “facilitate the necessary identification to file the pertinent complaints.

Ibarra’s complaint closed a week in September in which all levels, from sports to politics, unanimously condemned the racist shouting at Vinicius. Those “you are a monkey, you are a monkey” were valid until the intervention of Congress – there was an institutional declaration signed by all the groups – and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who, in an interview with Político, said that as a follower of Atlético A forceful message from the rojiblanco club was expected. The League denounced 24 offensive messages in the Madrid derby, three of them racist. And the Anti-Violence Commission (which has not yet ruled), asked the clubs to help identify those who spread racist messages in football.

Identifying is essential for complaints and the consequent sanctions. And that is complicated because not always and not all clubs are an active part. In the case filed by the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office, for example, a police communication was received specifying that, after analyzing the images obtained by the Stadium’s Organizational Control Unit, only images were collected, but not audio, “every time that the stadium recording system does not record. And as for the recordings obtained from abroad, the same document states that none of the people who chanted could be recognized, “since there were a considerable number of people gathered there.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.