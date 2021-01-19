LaLiga has its sights set on the Chinese market. ANDn recent seasons, it has been announcing various agreements in that country to strengthen its presence and increase television revenues. Now, The Spanish employers’ association has carried out scouting work to select the best players in the Chinese Super League and the future promises that are in the Spanish categories. The First and Second Division clubs will be able to access this report in order to sign them, as LaLiga invites them.

“In recent weeks economic and salary control measures have been announced in the Chinese Super League, which we believe will facilitate the departure of Chinese players to other markets,” says LaLiga in the note sent to the clubs. And continues: “From LaLiga we believe it is important that your technical secretariats have access to this type of information, through a detailed scouting report, which will be updated every season, so you can analyze opportunities. Likewise, if you want to go deeper, LaLiga puts at your disposal the structure of our office in China, to facilitate contacts and assistance with clubs.

This LaLiga scouting project would not only facilitate the arrival of Chinese talent to LaLiga clubs, but alsoe would also help the growth of the club brand in that market as well as that of the employers. In addition, the presence of players from that country would help the consolidation and growth of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank in the television market, which could translate into increased revenue from the sale of audiovisual rights. Wu Lei’s Espanyol matches have a large following in China.

But this is not the first time that LaLiga recommends signing players from another country. He already did so in the 2018 winter market, when several clubs signed Saudi players to their squads. A strategy to strengthen the presence of clubs and LaLiga in other markets.