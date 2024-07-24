In the same way that we have ventured with the Premier League, why not do the same with LaLiga 2024/2025?
The season is about to start in the Spanish league, and teams are already reinforcing themselves with top-level players. Some, like Real Madrid, have managed to sign players like Kylian Mbappé, but they are not the only ones. Girona, who surprised everyone last season, are also knowing how to reinforce themselves with players like Abel Ruiz.
Let’s leave aside national team competitions such as the European Championship or the Olympic Games themselves, and start to ask ourselves which teams will stand out the most or which players will surprise us this 2024/25 season in LaLiga.
Last season, Real Madrid seemed to be head and shoulders above the rest of the teams, considering they were missing several key players, but the signing of Hansi Flick for Barcelona may even things up more than they seem. Even so, and considering the star signing that Los Blancos have made, it seems that things must go very badly in the capital for a team with that squad to fail to lift the La Liga trophy for a second consecutive year.
Despite all this, teams like Atlético de Madrid still have to finish all their negotiations and finalize their squad, and although it seems that Girona is losing important players, you never know if with the new signings they will be able to maintain the team’s competitive level and form a winning block again that continues to fight for Champions League spots.
This year, it seems that there will be no big surprises, or at least, the teams should have learned from Girona last year and not underestimate any rival, but it is true that Villarreal had a season where at first it seemed they could not find a plan or a suitable coach, but in the end, since the arrival of Marcelino, everything seems to be working much better.
With Sorloth as the second top scorer, and Baena as the top assist provider, it seems that there is now a team that can have a season on par with the squad for next season, and can return to those top positions that they so desire, and who knows, even fight for fourth place, dreaming big.
Atlético de Madrid is undoubtedly one of the three biggest clubs in Spain, at least in the last decade, the only one capable of taking a league title from Barcelona or Real Madrid, and thanks to Cholo Simeone they have reached heights that possibly before his arrival, few expected. But it seems that they have run out of gas, they are losing players who have been important for the Argentine coach, many quality players have been linked with them, but it seems that none of them end up arriving, and even the defensive philosophy on which Atlético was built, seems to have also lost strength in recent seasons.
For this reason, and because it seems that there are clubs from below that are coming on strong, and above all, taking into account that if Girona does not enter Europe another year in a row it is not disappointing, it is the usual thing, we consider that Atlético could be the disappointment team of the year, that due to their great work in recent seasons, it would be enough to not enter the top 4 and be left out of the Champions League, but for them that would already be a tough defeat.
With the new signings that are arriving, it is difficult to guess who will be the top scorer in the league. Also, taking into account that the future of the last one, Dovbyk, is still up in the air, it is not possible to know if he will be at the same level or not. Despite everything, and although it seems to be going for the easy way, it is very difficult not to throw the token in the side of Kylian Mbappé, and the Frenchman is ready to take on the world starting in the white capital.
Furthermore, another of his great competitors will surely be his teammate, Vinícius Júnior, who if it had not been for injuries last year, would surely have competed for the award. Although it is expected that another teammate, Bellingham, will not be at the same level of goalscoring as last season, not because of a drop in performance, but because with the arrival of Mbappé, Madrid now has a centre forward (or at least should).
Flick’s arrival at Barcelona has many fans smiling again, but it’s not just the fans who are happy, the players themselves seem to have changed their point of view regarding the club and are much more committed. Therefore, one of those who seems to be the big winner of the change is İlkay Gündoğan. The Turkish-German will be an important piece in this team, and with Lamine at the level he is at, Lewandowski, if he manages to return to what he was with Flick, and a possible arrival of Nico Williams, he is a serious candidate for the award.
Even so, we cannot forget Alex Baena, the last top assist-giver, or players like Bellingham, now with two or three of the most decisive players in the world ahead of him, or even Nico Williams himself, who if he does not leave Athletic, could continue to benefit from that great goalscoring relationship he has with his brother.
He already won the award last year, and it seems that this will be the year of consecration of the world star that is Lamine Yamal. Despite the great promises that there are in La Liga, we can safely say that surely none of them are within reach of this Lamine who is the needle in the haystack, the player that you find once in a million times, and who at just 17 years old has already been one of the most important players for his club, and for his country.
If his season was already good, the European Championship that the young Spanish player closed is only at the level of a select few, and he is one of the key pieces that this Barcelona should focus on if it wants to return to being the great team it once was, and that for some years now, despite the league they won, they have not managed to become again, especially at European level.
One of the players who was most disappointing last year during the time he played, and who we hope will take that step forward again this year that put him among the best in the world is Alejandro Balde. It is true that the left back of FC Barcelona has been injured for much of the season, but that does not justify his drop in level.
For this reason, and with the help of the German coach, who we hope will also reduce the club’s injury rate along with his coaching staff, we hope that the very young Spanish player will return to being what he seemed like he was going to be two seasons ago, and become one of the best in the world in his position.
