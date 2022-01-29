After the bad luck in the signing of the Spanish striker of Juventus, Álvaro Morata, the team of Barcelona He is already preparing his plan B in search of a center forward for this summer in the Spanish league.

The Gabonese striker of Spanish-French descent, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is one of the most viable options in the panorama of Barcelona in its next move in the transfer market.

Although there are not many better options on the market with three days to go before the closing date and he is a footballer that Arsenal would let go of the premier league.

The arrival of the Gabonese striker would be being loaned by Arsenal at the end of the season with Barcelona from Xavi Hernandez. Juventus were also interested in signing the Arsenal attacker, but their recent signing of Vlahovic has halted the move.

Aubameyang is a striker who stands out for his great speed and versatility, since he can play hitch, winger and 9.

The striker has a great stride that makes him unstoppable in open spaces on the pitch due to his impressive acceleration and speed.

Great qualities.

He has many technical resources, he has an excellent dribble, a great goalscoring instinct and he is excellent in the definition both in one-on-one and in the shot at the first touch. He is very easy to turn inside the area and has a good vision of the game to assist his teammates thanks to his good ball kick.

In his time with Arsenal, Aubameyang has played 128 games in the Premier League with 67 goals in five seasons.