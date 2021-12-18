The League passes through Nervión tonight, to 9:00 p.m.. In front, Seville Y Athletic, the two great persecutors of Madrid, the only ones who, really, with the Barça collapsed, they can contest the title to the whitesfollow the game live on AS.com). Those of Lopetegui press more, to eight points, seconds, one game less. The rojiblancos, off the hook in the last two games, two defeats (Mallorca and derby), are to thirteen, also one game less. Losing is almost saying goodbye of that which he held strong in his hands last season: the title of champion. Not winning would be hanging too low. From Madrid and from Seville itself. The game for LaLiga is today in Nervión.

A marked match, first, by the casualties. Sevilla are missing Navas, Suso and Lamela, as well as someone fundamental: Fernando. Oliver ended up touched in the Cup. En-Nesyri yesterday he trained. Maybe it came, maybe it was just to scare. Acuña and Ocampos, meanwhile, seem to be arriving. To the Athletic you four left, at three o’clock in defense (Vrsaljko, Savic, Giménez) joins the one who is always there and what is fundamental for Simeone: Griezmann. An absence that, by the way, will not serve to admit João, it seems. In the Cholo tests, the Portuguese was never in his eleven: Correa and Suárez, the league title couple, your choice seems.

The second mark of the party is in the goals. One defended by a squad without a debut in the rojiblanco first team (Bond), who today is the goalkeeper with the fewest goals in LaLiga and the one with the most clean sheets. The other for the most humane Oblak (1.18 goals per game, no clean sheets at home).

Lopetegui Vs. Cholo

A match marked by the personality of the two coaches. Methodical, visceral, intense. Simeone will try to regain his lost solidity even if he continues with two reconverted footballers, Llorente and Kondogbia, in his line of five behind. Lopetegui, the brilliance in the game, today the one he has gives him results but not sensations.

Sevilla plays with the need for a vacation on their legs, the party in Cup, with difficulties against Andratx, a second RFEF who won on penalties, is an example. Atlético, with the goal of stopping shaking in each lateral center. TO waiting for Lemar to turn on his flashlight, as in Tallin when he dazzled Lopetegui’s Madrid. Like João, when he plays, how much he plays.