This Saturday begins the League that Messi didn’t wish to play however to which he has lastly re-engaged. This League, initially, will not be for him. It’s predestined for a technology of younger skills, authentic heirs to the throne that may depart the Argentinean 10 sooner somewhat than later. It’s the Fifth of COVID. Most are nonetheless U21 and a few even should be accompanied to coaching as a result of they don’t seem to be even sufficiently old to get their driving license.

This thrilling technology is led by Ansu Fati (17 years outdated), the kid of the information; Vinicius (20), the Brazilian who attracts smiles on gloomy afternoons of Bernabeu; João Felix (20), a world phenomenon ending the transition from promise to actuality; Kang-in lee (19), voted greatest participant within the final U-20 World Cup, Kooundé (21), the French marshal of the Sevilla protection … extra Kubo (19), Rodrygo (19), Odegaard (twenty-one), Isak (twenty) and those who Luis Enrique made debut within the Choice just lately, as Pau Torres (twenty-one), Unai Simon (2. 3), Oscar Rodriguez (22) and Eric Garcia (19), for whom Barça is already negotiating with Manchester Metropolis.

Additionally they know what it is wish to play already in First the sevillista Bryan gil (19), the txuri-urdin Barrenetxea (19), Fer Little one (19), from Villarreal, and the Alavesista Javi lopez (18).

The mistaken perception has all the time circulated that golf equipment solely wager on the quarry when they don’t have sufficient to tug their portfolio, however this technology of extraordinary younger footballers had been already in First earlier than the pandemic hit.

This Child Growth has come to the golf equipment of pearls in occasions of austerity.

Begin a League that inherits the uncomfortable side effects of the earlier one, one of the convulsive in historical past, as a result of the match has solely been interrupted on two events: by the Civil Battle and by the COVID-19 pandemic. Atypical as a result of will probably be the most recent to begin since 1981-82 (September 19), during which the greats shall be absent within the first three days, during which there shall be a discount in budgets and atypical, above all, as a result of there shall be no public within the stadiums.

Zero spending. There are callsigns that affirm that the league is dropping muscle. If we put it in a European context, the Premier continues to be the best of all. Solely Chelsea has spent 225 million on signings, greater than the 20 Spanish golf equipment. In Spain, the one which has been probably the most Barça, 103 million, however there’s a trick: 60 are from the Arthur-Pjanic alternate The second is Sevilla, with 43 million, adopted by Villarreal (14.5) and Osasuna (13.5). In whole, till immediately the 20 golf equipment have purchased a price of 222.9 million. The deadline to signal is open till October 5. Within the absence of 100 million greenback signings, the Fifth of COVID (to not be confused with the Quinta de Cobi, those that received the Olympic gold in Barcelona 92) assures us the present, with Ansu Fati, Vinicius, João Felix and his companions in mischief.