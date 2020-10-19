Playing against the leader is usually synonymous with suffering, while doing it against the bottom adventure smiles. However, in this course where asterisk continues, the birds shoot at the shotguns: six disputed days in which their five corresponding leaders have been defeated. Colistas, meanwhile, are undefeated. What’s more, they had always been victorious until Valladolid’s draw in Huesca this Sunday.

We cannot forget, go ahead, that the days we analyze are not complete, since the asterisk of which we spoke made start to the European teams with days of delay. Thus, at this point, to go far in Europe or through crossings with those who did, Barça, Atlético de Madrid, Seville and Elche owe two dates to the calendar, while Real Madrid, Getafe, Granada, Osasuna, Levante and Athletic they march with one game less. But this does not prevent the vertigo of being on top or the rage to change the red light bulb to the lantern make an appearance.

Leaders with vertigo

Let’s go by parts and Let’s start with the powerful who fail their fists when it comes to striking the table. Skipping the first day for obvious reasons, the Valencia He would finish leading after the premiere, thanks to the comeback against Levante (4-2) certified by Manu Vallejo’s double. The best goal difference was a candy that days later they would verify poisoned with their visit to Vigo. In Bullets, Maxi Gómez’s goal for his former team was countered by the double of Aspas (2-1 for Celta), who else. The relief would be taken by Granada that did complete its particular plenary session after beating Alavés in the New Los Cármenes (2-1).

Leader parties Working day Leader’s party Outcome one – – two Celtic-Valencia 2-1 3 Athletic-Pomegranate 6-1 4 Getafe-Betis 3-0 5 Real society-Getafe 3-0 6 Real Madrid-Cádiz 0-1 Leader, bold.

Thus we come to the greatest beneficiary of this new transfer of power, Atleti, since it received the Nasrid on the third day and Luis Suárez, the Uruguayan, with open arms. While this cemented the bag of goals that fell in the goal of Rui Silva (6-1). Betis, despite savoring his first defeat of the season (2-3 against Madrid), he was ahead of Diego Martínez’s, for better goalaverage, thus laying the foundations of his coming fall before the Getafe. A part needed those of Bordalás (3-0) to steal the curse from Pellegrini’s, since it would be the blue box that was placed in the lead after the fourth day.

Like the rest, a sigh would last the joy to those of the south of Madrid, the time it took to pay a visit to a Royal Society that executed the leader with the same solvency demonstrated by the Geta against Betis (3-0). Turn for Real Madrid of Vinicius, Benzema and Courtois, Zidane’s supporters against Levante (0-2). A team, the madridista, who promised them happy and was about to break the spell as if the national team stoppage had buried the rotten apple, in addition to being the first to defend position at home. But nothing further, Cádiz, which only has the qualifier as recently promoted, sat in the chair this weekend at the Di Stéfano and dismantled the white scheme (0-1). Madrid is heading towards the high mountains (Europe and Classic) giving thanks to the Royal Society, which now takes the damn witness with its victory against Betis (0-3). We will see who is the first team that does not suffer from fear of heights.

Fanged Colists

Talking about the most needy, Cádiz himself was the first to experience the energy drink that is supposed to be with water around your neck. The yellows lose everything they win away from home and Osasuna took advantage of this (0-2) on the first day and suffered by Huesca on the second (0-2). In this way, the assault on Alcoraz gave the keys of the lantern to an Athletic, affected by the postponement of his match against Barça, who took advantage of the ‘gift’ and allowed himself the luxury of executing Eibar away from home (1-2).

Colista matches Working day Colista party Outcome one – – two Huesca-Cadiz 0-2 3 Eibar-Athletic 1-2 4 Eibar-Elche 0-1 5 Alaves-Athletic 1-0 6 Huesca-Valladolid 2-2 Colista, bold.

The next to enjoy the effervescence of the last square would be Elche, which started after the promotion in the worst possible way (0-3 against Real Sociedad) on the third day, but that would remind the men of Mendilibar, with the 0-1 of Ipurúa, that in this league you have to avoid the bottom and not the leader. So Alavés appeared, who had been asking for the same time for several days and who certified his last place after the defeat in La Cerámica against Villarreal (3-1). Thanks to the invincibility that necessity grants, he scored his first win of the season against Athletic (1-0) who lost gas after going through the pits days ago.

Y the tremendous momentum that the fall gives has lost power this last day with the aforementioned tie between Huesca and Valladolid. The Valladolid people promised them happy (0-2), but the Alto Aragonese managed to balance (2-2). Although the colista’s aura of invincibility is still in force.