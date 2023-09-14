Rafa Yuste, Joan Laporta, Joao Felix and Deco, in the Barcelona Sports City. Toni Albir (EFE)

LaLiga published this Thursday the Sports Squad Cost Limits (LCPD) for the 2023-2024 season, in which Barcelona saw its figure reduced from 683 million last February to 270 million euros in this month of September. This drop of 413 million is justified by the lower income recorded by the Barça entity in recent years: losses in the operating business, deferred losses from the covid stage and the negative cost of the sections. “Barça breaches the limits of the fair play, but we have been able to register all the signings,” they say in the Catalan entity. That is to say, Barcelona continues to exceed the salary limit of the squad and to register new players they have to abide by article 100: the 1/3 rule, to register one euro of salary they have to release three. Real Madrid, for its part, remains with the highest limit in the Spanish league, with 727 million, 450 more than Barça.

“Barça has historic contracts and is overextended, like eleven other teams. You can’t take out all the players at once. Solutions cannot be given overnight. They are already working on it. “Barça prefers to be limited than to sell one of its stars,” analyzed Javier Tebas, president of the employers’ association. And he added: “It does not depend on LaLiga when Barcelona will regularize its situation. We can never say it ourselves. It depends on Barça and its strategy in its business environment. We can monitor your situation for two or three seasons. Maybe a great player sells and will take a giant step. We don’t know if he will do that. The entire medium and long-term strategy is set by the club, we do not set it for them.”

“In the winter market we will continue in the same situation, but our idea is that it will be regularized next summer,” Barça emphasize. According to the data presented by Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, and Javier Gómez, its corporate general director, in LaLiga EA, Real Madrid (727 million), Cádiz (49), Mallorca (60), Valencia (85), Celta de Vigo (79), Rayo Vallecano (51), Girona (47) and the promoted Alavés and Granada (47) and Las Palmas (35).

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.