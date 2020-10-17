The Spanish League has lost a goal. The departure last summer of players like Rodrigo Moreno, Bale, James, Morata and Mayoral, or the departure of a scorer like Cristiano in 2018, has reduced the number of goals in the attacks of the Spanish teams. This is reflected in the brief figure of goals scored in the matches of the first five days: 15, in the first; 14, in the second; 34, in the third; 15 in the fourth and 17 in the fifth. Said goal figures leave an average of 19 points per date. The figure is striking seeing the data of the average of the three previous seasons. In 19/20 it was 23.8 goals per match; in 18/19, 26.2; and in 17/18, with Cristiano still in Madrid, it was 24.2. This lack of goalscorer in the Spanish League is also reflected in the National Team, as demonstrated in the last three games, in which Luis Enrique’s men only saw the door once.

The lack of a goal is alarming in the Spanish competition when compared with the average of the main European leagues. The Premier League is the highest scoring competition with an average of 36 goals per day. The English league teams have only fallen below 30 goals in the first match, in which they scored 23, while in the other three they easily passed 30 (44, 36 and 41).

German football leaves good scoring figures at the start of the competition. With 35 goals per game, it is the second league with the best average based on the goals achieved in the first three dates (36, 27 and 29). One goal from Germany is Serie A with 34 goals on average in three days (32, 44 and 26). France is placed with an average of 27 after six rounds have been played (24, 25,25,29,27,30,27). Even further than Ligue 1 of the Premier, the Bundesliga and Serie A is LaLiga with an average of 19 goals.

Goals per day in the major European leagues Goals Spain England Italy France Germany Matchday 1 fifteen* 2. 3 32 24 36 Matchday 2 14 * 44 44 25 27 Matchday 3 3. 4 36 26 25 29 Matchday 4 fifteen 41 29 Matchday 5 17 27 Matchday 6 30 Average per day 19 36 3. 4 27 35

It is necessary to clarify that in the first and the second day three games were postponed due to the presence of Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla in the final rounds of Champions Y Europa League. Thus, on the first match, the Real Madrid-Getafe, Barcelona-Elche and Atlético de Madrid-Seville. In the second, Sevilla-Elche, Levante-Atlético de Madrid and Athletic-Barcelona. And a match on the fourth day, Granada-Osasuna when the Nazarí played the qualification for the Europa League. To date, matchdays three and five have been the only matches in which all matches have been played.