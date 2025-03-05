LaLiga begins the dance of partners to market their Audiovisual rights throughout the European continent. The Spanish football employer starts the auction of their broadcast rights in several key territories of Europe. According to the formation to which economic information has had access, the entity led by Javier Tebas has opened A new ‘tender’ that covers until the next five seasons and is distributed in four lots distributed by regions.

These include markets such as Dach countries (exclusively in Germany, Austria and Swiss); United Kingdom and Ireland; Belgium either Bulgaria. The companies now interested in taking the rights of the competition have a month -to -April 4 – to present their respective offers. Different is Bulgaria’s contest, whose ‘Deadline’ expires this Wednesday since the request for offers was opened on February 12.

In their proposals, Teleoperators must prepare a firm offer for a period of three seasons, with the possibility of extending their rights during two additional seasons. The framework open by LaLiga includes from next 2025/26 course until 2029/30 and offers two different marketing packages. In the first, it includes exclusive rights for all first and second parties in payment mode; and in the second it offers coexclusive rights to issue up to 30 games per course (except the classic) for an open broadcast partner. In this package, however, LaLiga undertakes not to market the remaining first parties in open.

Under competition magnifying glass

Before launching this new international marketing phase, the employer has requested a report from the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) on the adaptation of this request for offers to ensure compliance with the principles of advertising, transparency and non -discrimination. As reported by this half months ago, the regulator that Cani Fernández already put the magnifying glass under the conditions imposed in the distribution of their rights in Europe after criticizing the fixation of the validity period in five years and not three, which limits the competition, and notifying the “discretion” of the entity contemplated in the bid.

Who has exploited these rights until now?

In the British market, LaLiga’s ‘partner’ has been Premier Sports During the last five years, after extending its agreement in 2022 until the end of this season. This chain also maintains agreements with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to manage the exclusive rights of the Copa del Rey in the United Kingdom. In other major markets such as Germany, the exclusive head of Spanish football during the last decade has been Daznas in Austria.