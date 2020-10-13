LaLiga, the association to which the clubs in the top two categories of Spanish football belong, and the LNFS, to which most of the clubs in the main futsal divisions belong, have reached an agreement to provide futsal clubs with anti-Covid tests in order to make their participation in the league competition safer. The idea is to deliver 25 antigen tests before each day during this season to alleviate the cost of pandemic control for entities. Already from the players associations they had demanded these controls and even threatened with a plant, and the RFEF, organizer of the competitions, reacted by allocating 200,000 controls to non-professional football, which includes this discipline.

This is the statement:

The LNFS and LaLiga have reached an agreement to provide First and Second Division clubs with anti-COVID-19 antigen tests, so that starting this week and throughout the season they will receive 25 tests each day to guarantee the health and well-being of the players and coaching staff.

The LNFS, which continues to bet for Futsal to become a professional sport, continues to work to guarantee the health of the players and coaching staff of their clubs, and thanks to this agreement they will have free access to these antigen tests, developed by the Spanish biotechnology company CerTest and that offer a very high degree of reliability, to detect possible infections and preserve the smooth running of the competition.

This agreement comes before the lack of definition of the health protocols approved by the RFEF, which leave the use of the tests to the will of each club. LaLiga and the LNFS have wanted to ensure the health and well-being of the players and coaching staff of the clubs to ensure that they face each game without any positive for COVID-19.

Both associations have scheduled an online session in which LaLiga officials will share their information and experience with the clubs in the application of COVID-19 prevention measures and protocols.