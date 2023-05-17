He Barcelona was consecrated LaLiga champion by beating Espanyol 2-4, thus achieving his twenty-seventh title in the national tournament. After the match is over, the players led by Xavi experienced a tense momentsince while they were celebrating in the field of one of their main rivals, some Espanyol fans invaded the pitch with the intention of attacking them.

Fortunately, the situation did not escalate and the whole team was able to continue the celebration in the locker room. Even Joan Laporta, president of the club, descended from the stands to join the players in their joy.

During the festivities, Lionel Messi also had his “appearance” through an Instagram live made by Ronald Araújo shortly after the match. During the broadcast, everyone can be heard singing and some of their peers can be seen dancing excitedly.

We recommend you read

To the surprise of seeing Lionel Messi connected, Araújo exclaimed “Messi, damn it!” and gave a smile to the camera. The Argentine forward wanted to be part of the celebration of his former teamwhile there is speculation about the possibility that Barcelona will do everything possible to sign him in the next transfer period.