Lionel Messi, the most wanted soccer player in the world, has been the topic of discussion in the world of soccer because his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends andJune 30 of this year and no progress has yet been made in a renewal or extension of the link. Yeah Messi does not renew his contract, he would have freedom of action to choose any institution he deems convenient, as long as he is paid the agreed amount of salary without having to give him a transfer to a third party.

This has caused many clubs to be interested in Lionel Messi as their new player for the upcoming regular season. In addition to an economic offer, Messi will evaluate the sports offer before making a decision. According to him Ole newspaper from Argentinathe player would have the desire to once again win the Champions League before retiring. Therefore, many teams are looking to make an offer that satisfies both their sporting ambition and their salary.

In that sense, the Barcelona is negotiating directly with Lionel Messi to be able to have him back on the team, as reported The Chiringuito of Spain. The Catalan institution would be engaging in conversations for weeks through intermediaries to be able to count on him starting next semester. Furthermore, the champion Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Argentina national team he would be interested in returning to Barcelona and would be willing to reduce his current salary of almost 40 million euros to make it happen.

In fact, according to a recent news report, Lionel Messi he is getting closer to returning to the Barcelona he directs Xavi and further and further away from leaving the Paris Saint-Germain as a free player. In this case, the Catalan club would only have to take care of his salary without paying an onerous token to another institution.