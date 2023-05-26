The Polish forward of Barcelona, Robert Lewandowskireaffirmed himself at the top of the LaLiga Santander scorer’s table with a total of twenty-three goals, after scoring his fourth goal in the last three plays with the goal he signed in the Valladolid field.

An effectiveness that although it did not prevent the 3-1 defeat of the Catalan team at the José Zorrilla, it did allow Lewandowski maintain a five-goal lead over his closest rival, Real Madrid’s French attacker, Karim Benzema, second with eighteen goals.

Benzemawho broke a streak of three consecutive games without scoring, was in charge of opening the 2-1 victory for the white team, which was in charge of closing the Brazilian Rodrygo, who added his seventh goal in the championship.

Behind of Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema consolidated himself in third position, the Espanyol striker, Joselú, who scored his sixteenth goal of the course from a penalty against Atlético de Madrid, which confirmed the “perico” attacker as the top Spanish scorer in the competition.

Robert Lewandowski celebrating a score with Barcelona/EFE

Although the main goalscorer of the day was the Villarreal striker, Nicolas Jackson, who scored both goals in the 2-0 victory for the Castellón team over Cádiz, the second double in the last three days for the Senegalese attacker, who has scored a total of eleven points.

Scorer ranking. 36th day:

With 23 goals: Lewandowski (Barcelona)

With 18 goals: Benzema (Real Madrid)

With 16 goals: Joselu (Espanyol)

With 14 goals: Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid); Enes Unal (Getafe); Muriqi (Mallorca)

With 13 goals: Morata (Atlético de Madrid); Borja Iglesias (Betis); Taty Castellanos (Girona)

With 12 goals: Iago Aspas (Celtic)

With 11 goals: Sorloth (Real Sociedad); Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal)

With 10 goals: Iñaki Williams (Athletic); Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)