Mexico.- A delegation from I raised of the second division of Spanish soccer will visit next Thursday for the first time Mexicowhere he will participate in meetings with the Noria FC academy, located in Puebla, a city in central Mexico.

“The visit is part of LaLiga’s IMPULSO Plan, and its objective is to give visibility and presence to Levante UD on Mexican soil,” the Mexican office of LaLiga shared this Wednesday in a press release.

He I raised and Noria have a training agreement, with which they aspire to provide “experiences and experiences to players” in Puebla and all of Mexico.

Also, the I raised With the visit, he will seek to position his brand in Mexico, a country in which LaLiga has been the most followed European football competition in the last five years.

The agreement between the Spanish club and the Mexican academy began planning last September at the World Football Summit held in Seville and is part of the IMPULSO Plan of The league. The visit will run from Thursday to next Sunday.

The Spanish championship, with its local office, is dedicated to positioning its clubs with different activations, such as Levante. Next August, LaLiga will organize a tour with four of its clubs to play friendly matches in Mexico and the United States.

Mexico received a friendly duel last July when the Pumas drew 1-1 with Celta de Vigo, the first team of The league in having a delegate in the country, the Colombian Saúl Zambrano. The Mexican office, founded in 2018, is part of LaLiga North America, a subsidiary that is in charge of developing a commercial strategy in the United States, Canada and Mexico, nations that will organize the next World Cup in 2026.