The directive of real Madrid He is preparing to analyze the transfer market with more options after the painful refusal he received from the French striker, Kylian Mabppe, who decided to renew with PSG.

Now the present of Real Madrid and of Florentino Perez is to see in the free agents this June, some viable options that accommodate the demand that the white team needs for the next tournament.

Real Madrid has a cushion of more than 200 million in cash and without salary limit problems. The house policy is not to do crazy things, but now he handles an unexpected scenario in which he can open his hand.

The first name that jumps out is that of Tchouameni. Now Real Madrid is in a position to compete with the offers that Monaco has for Premier teams.

After the assured signing of Antonio Rudigerleaves Real Madrid very well secured in the central defense for next summer, along with the other defenders they already have.

The whole of Madrid has a salary fund very big to offer, since with Mbappé’s refusal, the portfolio is very thick and they would be looking for more than one player to reinforce the team.

At the moment, one of the biggest demands of Real Madrid this summer is to get players up front. Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane sounded loud after Mbappé’s refusal, but these two players do not fit into the correct equation named Karim Benzema, since with the Frenchman as nine in the tactical scheme, the two aforementioned do not fit into the template.

Real Madrid is looking for players who are not main stars at the moment in the old continent, but who look set to be great players in the future and who fit in very well with the trend that Ancelotti is managing with young players.

Given this, the players who sound like reinforcements are Rafael Leao (Milan) and Darwin Núñez, the young Uruguayan striker who has broken the mold at Benfica.