After his appearance before the media for the Negreir caseto, the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta was approached with a question that could be an indication about the future of Lionel Messi and a possible comeback to the club.

The Argentine star Qatar 2022 World Cup Championis the subject of speculation since he left Barcelona at the end of the season 2020-2021 of LaLiga.

When asked about the possible return of Lionel Messi to the Barcelona with the question “Joan, Messi at barca?”, Joan Laporta he responded categorically: “Yes, crack.” This response has further fueled the debate on whether Messi he will return to the club where he established himself as one of the best footballers in history.

Lionel Messi debuted in the Barcelona in the 2004-2005 season and played for the club for 16 consecutive yearsduring which won 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League, seven of Copa del Rey, eight of Supercopa, three UEFA Super Cup and three Club World Cups. His departure left a great void in the club and in his followers, so his possible return would be a long-awaited milestone.