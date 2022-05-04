Opposite the “landscraper” that Google is building in London, a few meters from King’s Cross train station, are the offices of LaLiga, where Keegan Pierce, its representative in the United Kingdom and Ireland, attends to this newspaper. The pairings in the Champions League between Villarreal and Liverpool, and above all, between Real Madrid and Manchester City, have marked the day to day of this embassy of the Spanish championship.

“LaLiga is the most followed foreign competition in England”, reports Pierce, which places some Spanish clubs above the best in the Premier League. “English journalists know that there are Spanish teams that generate more attention than some of the top 6 in the Premierwhich on top of that have fewer financial ties”, explains the delegate.

Madrid, Barcelona or Atlético de Madrid are the great engines of the Spanish championship and “the envy of many international competitions”as explained by Pierce, who highlights the role of the white team. “Your management during this difficult time financially with the challenge of COVID has been praiseworthy,” acknowledges the representative of LaLiga, who created an economic control mechanism for the Spanish professional clubs in 2013, which did not prevent them from continuing to progress in European tournaments.

Since then, Spanish football has won five Champions Leagues and six Europa Leagues. “That the Spanish clubs do well in Europe it has without a doubt a very positive impact for LaLiga“says Pierce, who is clear that although the United States is a large market, it is too indigenous. For this reason, the English market has become the showcase to the world.

LaLiga, an aspiration for the British

“There is an aspirational feeling for the Spanish culture in the British consumer”, analyzes Pierce, who considers it a great advantage for LaLiga teamsthe only foreign football competition with a presence in London. Neither the Bundesliga, nor Serie A nor Ligue 1 have yet landed in the city of the Thames in another clear example of the influence of our football, also from an economic point of view.

So that, LaLiga has managed to maintain its level of income without losing pace with respect to the Premier Leaguethe great benchmark in this field because it has a structural advantage: the size of its national market. The more than 67 million people who live in the United Kingdom have consolidated the business of the Premierwhich, however, has much more competition outside its borders, with LaLiga as the main contender to overthrow him.