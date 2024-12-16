With one more day left for the winter break in Spanish football, The ‘winter champion’ of the League remains unclear: The setbacks of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona this weekend, and the important victory of Atlético de Madrid, have left the national championship tighter than ever.

Madrid, the first to give in

He Vallecas Stadium has become a nightmare for the white team in these last seasons. It was confirmed this Saturday: Carlo Ancelotti’s men, who tied 1-1 last season at the franjirrojo temple, were also unable to take the three points against Rayo this day.

Íñigo Pérez’s team overwhelmed Real Madrid in the first half and led 0-2 after half an hour of the duel. The current champion then woke up, with goals from Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham, to take the game to half-time with the score tied. When Madrid was at its best, already at 2-3 after Rodrygo’s goal, Isi touched a great cross from Lejeune with the toe of his boot and made the final 3-3 that left without two crucial points for the whites.

Barça’s defeat against Leganés

The good news for Atlético de Madrid continued in Montjuic already this Sunday: Barça’s crisis continued in its stadium with the fourth defeat of the season in the League against a Leganés (0-1) that took the lead very early on their visit to Barcelona.

It was a solitary goal from Sergio González, who headed a corner kick directly into the net in the fourth minute, which gave the victory to the Pepinero team and put the League extremely tight: with this new defeat, the Blaugrana team ties at 38 points at the top of the table with an Atlético de Madrid that is fully involved in the fight for the League.

Atlético de Madrid takes advantage

Quite the opposite was experienced in the Metropolitano, which has already become accustomed to enjoying the spectacular streak of its team. The rojiblancos added their eleventh victory in a row by knocking down Getafe with a goal from Sorloth (1-0), and They took advantage of the failures of Madrid and Barça to overtake the whites in the standings and become co-leaders with the culés.





But the red and white promotion could continue: the Blaugrana team has played one more game than Atleti, having already played the early duel for the Spanish Super Cup, so Cholo Simeone’s men have one more bullet to assault the head of the classification.

This is the classification

After the league stumbles of Real Madrid and Barça, and a great result for Atlético de Madrid, This is how the classification looks of the national championship with the end of the seventeenth day: