With some delay in contrast to what’s common every season, the First Division returns this weekend by which the 2020/21 season formally begins. The ball will roll once more on the soccer fields of Spain, however once more it can roll with out the general public because of the pandemic brought on by the coronavirus.

Nonetheless, not all of the matches that had been scheduled on this primary day might be performed and it’s that these groups that completed the competitors later, both for European participation or for the promotion playoff in Second Division, will play their league matches later.

Thus, there might be seven LaLiga Santander matches that might be performed this weekend and 9 from Liga Smartbank. Among the most distinguished would be the return from Cádiz to the best class in his conflict towards Osasuna or the Valencia-Levante derby which can happen on Sunday. Whereas in Second we are going to expertise an thrilling Leganés-Las Palmas to begin the day or a Espanyol-Albacete on the premiere of the parrots within the silver class.

LaLiga Santander: schedule for matchday 1

Saturday September 12

16:00 Eibar – Celta de Vigo

20:45 Granada – Athletic Membership

21:00 Cádiz – Osasuna

Sunday September 13

16:00 Valladolid – Actual Sociedad

18:30 Villarreal – Huesca

20:00 Alavés – Actual Betis

21:00 Valencia – Increase

Smartbank League: matchday 1 schedules

Saturday September 12

16:00 Ponferradina – Castellón

18:15 Leganés – Las Palmas

18:15 Sporting – UD Logroñés

21:00 Espanyol – Albacete

Sunday September 13

12:00 Actual Oviedo – Cartagena

16:00 Mallorca – Rayo Vallecano

18:15 Mirandés – Alcorcón

18:15 Fuenlabrada – Lugo

21:00 Tenerife – Malaga