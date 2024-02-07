A real impact on the clubs

LALIGA IMPULSO has generated new scenarios for the clubs that are within the project. The possibilities allowed by the agreement with CVC have led the entities to launch initiatives in different areas. While in some cases these plans are still in an embryonic phase, in others they are already authentic realities that are being very beneficial for their promoters.

At the infrastructure level, the clubs have understood that they need to exploit them beyond match days. That is why projects have been initiated at a general level, with the conviction that at a collective level (the fact that several entities apply them), it can lead them to be much more competitive. Within these global plans, some stand out, such as the creation of experiences outside of the football matchday, or the Food & Beverage Consortium project, which seeks to improve stadium catering services. On the other hand, there are also other initiatives that are much more tailored to each club, such as the creation of a business plan for the exploitation of infrastructure.

Another of the main consequences that LALIGA IMPULSO has is the international presence of the clubs. To achieve this objective, the countries they want to reach are selected and, through different elements, such as the LALIGA SUMMER TOUR or the LALIGA NORTH AMERICA Content Plan, different activations are carried out. For this point, digitalization is also important. Entities that have a greater presence on social networks and know how to adapt their message (in terms of language and content) to the audience they want to retain, will be more recognized internationally.

At the level of job creation, this plan helps clubs in a decisive way. LALIGA makes available to entities the Club Office Team, which is responsible for advising them on the different branches where they can work with LALIGA IMPULSO, and also the Talent Office, which allows them to analyze what their non-sports staff is like, enhance and train more. to the workers already hired and even find new additions, both for management and more general positions.

In parallel, within the LALIGA IMPULSO plan there are future challenges. Among them is Corporate Social Responsibility, very focused on everything related to sustainability. This path towards a “green transformation” is made up of four points: preparation of a sustainability report, diagnosis of the degree of compliance, bases of environmental plans and, finally, comprehensive training in sustainability.

Finally, we must highlight the role that the agreement between LALIGA and CVC can have in something as important as the quarries. Quarries is also an area that seeks to continue promoting through the Impulse Plan, allowing investments (infrastructure or technological) that improve its situation. Within the plan there are youth meetings, evaluation visits to clubs and the accompaniment, monitoring and review of objectives, in order to enhance this important part of the clubs.