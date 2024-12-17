Matchday 19 of LaLiga Hypermotion will begin this Tuesday, December 17 with an interesting clash between Granada – FC Cartagena and will end with the duel that faces

RC Deportivo and CD Castellón. All the teams in the competition will measure their strength on the green in another exciting day of football.

He racing has shown itself to be the strongest team in the tournament and occupies the leadership of LaLiga Hypermotion. followed by

Almeria close the positions that give access to Ascent.

Besides,

Mirandes

,

Real Oviedo

,

Elche

and

Levant

They occupy the positions to compete in the next edition of Promotion Playoffs

and

Eldense

,

Racing Ferrol

,

FC Cartagena

and

Tenerife

the Conference League.

The most outstanding team

Racing is the leader of LaLiga Hypermotion

At the bottom of the standings the fight for salvation continues.



Eldense, Racing Ferrol, FC Cartagena and Tenerife are the three teams that occupy the hot part of the table, while



Burgos, RC Deportivo and Cádiz

They continue fighting to avoid the relegation spots to LaLiga Hypermotion.

Among all the LaLiga Hypermotion matches of the day, the following stand out:

Albacete – Levante (7pm/ DAZN, LaLiga TV Bar, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV Hypermotion, GolStadium Premium), Real Zaragoza – Real Oviedo (9pm/ DAZN, LaLiga TV Bar, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV Hypermotion, GolStadium Premium) and Granada – FC Cartagena (7pm/ DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M2, LaLiga TV Hypermotion 2, GolStadium Premium). Some meetings that are especially attractive to the public and that mark the path of LaLiga Hypermotion.

On this day of LaLiga Hypermotion the results will be interesting, but above all the performance of all the teams and, especially, those fighting for the title, for European positions and for salvation.

Mirandes – Levante,

RC Deportivo – Real Zaragoza and Elche – Cadiz.

Currently, the Almeria is the team that stands out the most on an offensive level for being the team with the most goals scored and, on the contrary, the FC Cartagena has the dubious honor of being the team with the most goals against so far in the competition.





Pichichi

Luis Suárez is the leader of LaLiga Hypermotion

On an individual level, the LaLiga Hypermotion stars continue to show their quality day after day. Among the players he has shone especially on green Luis Suarezwhich is the pichichi or top scorer of the tournament and

Creek as the tournament’s top assistant.