Barcelona’s defeat against Granada left the Spanish championship red-hot. With Atlético de Madrid with 73 points, followed by Real Madrid and Barcelona with 71, the chances for all three remain intact, so a false step by one of the teams can define the tournament.

Starting with the leader, for Diego Simeone’s there are more away games than home games on the calendar. And this includes his key commitment against Lionel Messi on matchday 35. Before that, he will face Elche, also as a visitor, and later he will play against Real Sociedad and Osasuna in Madrid, ending with Valladolid at José Zorilla.

Regarding the Real Madrid, has the next two home games against Osasuna and the difficult Sevilla, which is fourth with 70 points; then visit Granada and Athletic de Bilbao ending the competition at home against Villarreal. The funny thing is that against Sevilla they face on the same day as Blaugrana and Atlético de Madrid.

The league positions of Spain. Photo: La Liga

Finally the Barcelona who missed an incredible chance against local Granada that would have allowed him to climb to the first position, will visit Valencia on the next date, then he will receive Atlético in a final, then Levante visitor, then against Celta at Camp Nou and culminates his participation against Eibar at the Municipal Stadium of Ipurúa.

With the three most important teams in Spain competing in LaLiga, the Sevilla of the Argentines Papu Gómez, Marcos Acuña, Franco Vázquez and Lucas Ocampos comes quietly from behind. With 70 points, Julen Lopetegui’s team is also in the race and arrives with the clean and jerk of five consecutive victories.

His next commitments have him at Athletic Bilbao at home, then Real Madrid in Valdebebas, Valencia at home, visiting Villarreal and closing at Sánchez Pizjuán against Alavés.

Barcelona missed the chance to be leaders against Granada. EFE / Alejandro Garcia.

Undoubtedly, with the attention focused on the most important teams in Spain, the consecration of Sevilla would be a real surprise, although it has already been shown a few times that the most unusual situations can occur in this sport. In any case, for the fans there are totally exciting days in which it will be defined who will raise the coveted cup.