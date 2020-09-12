Much less days. The 2020-21 League will start simply 55 days after the conclusion of the earlier championship. That is the shortest time period between two consecutive editions, exceeding the 62 days that separated the 1998-99 and 1999-00 seasons and the 68 days between the 1996-97 and 1997-98 championships. On the reverse excessive are the 1,323 days that needed to wait till the beginning of the 1939-40 marketing campaign, as a result of Civil Battle and the 273 days of ready between the 1933-34 and 1934-35 tournaments.

First objective. The postponement of Granada-Athletic by the Competitors choose may result in Celta or Eibar being the protagonists of the primary objective scored in an version of La Liga for the primary time of their respective histories. Celta twice conceded the primary objective of the Spanish championship and the final time this occurred was accompanied by a document for historical past: in 2012, Cameroonian Fabrice Olinga grew to become the youngest scorer in La Liga (he scored within the first match of the championship, a Celta-Málaga, with 16 years and 98 days).

Delayed begin. Six groups (Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla, Barcelona, ​​Elche, Actual Madrid and Getafe) will begin the championship later than the remainder, one thing that had solely occurred thrice within the 91-year historical past of La Liga: Valladolid-Atlético de la The primary match day of the 1949-50 season was postponed attributable to a horrible accident suffered by the native group after a preseason match, Barcelona-Seville within the 1957-58 marketing campaign was postponed as a result of the Camp Nou was not but obtainable to be inaugurated and the Athletic-Cádiz of the 1983-84 course needed to be postponed as a result of great floods that occurred within the Basque nation in September 1983. A particular case is the Valencia-Barcelona of the primary date of La Liga 1963-64, which It began, however it needed to be suspended within the twenty eighth minute due to a heavy rain and it was repeated in its entirety two months later.

Territorial illustration. 9 Autonomous Communities can be represented on this version of La Liga during which, due to this fact, a complete of 42 regional derbies can be performed. The one areas with multiple consultant can be Andalusia (Betis, Cádiz, Granada and Seville), the Valencian Neighborhood (Elche, Levante, Valencia and Villarreal), the Basque Nation (Alavés, Athletic, Eibar and Actual Sociedad) and the Neighborhood of Madrid (Atlético , Getafe and Actual Madrid). Barcelona would be the solely Catalan group within the First Division for the third time in historical past (1962-63, 1989-90 and 2020-21).

Transfers. Among the many 50 most costly transfers on this atypical market there are solely 4 La Liga gamers: Miralem Pjanic (valued at 60 million euros, though in actuality he has been exchanged for Arthur plus twelve million), Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid has paid 56 million euros to Chelsea to be the only “proprietor” of the participant), Francisco Trincao (Barcelona paid 31 million euros for him in March) and Suso (Sevilla has made the acquisition clause for twenty-four million of euros). With out taking into consideration these 4 instances, that are distinctive for various causes, the switch of Óscar Rodríguez from Actual Madrid to Sevilla (13.5 million euros) has been the costliest of the summer season within the Spanish championship.

MIGUEL MORENATTI (DIARIO AS)



Bench modifications. Six First Division groups will begin the season with a unique coach than the one they’d on the finish of the earlier yr. These are Alavés (Pablo Machín as an alternative of Juan Ramón López Muñiz), Barcelona (Ronald Koeman as an alternative of Quique Setién), Actual Betis (Manuel Pellegrini as an alternative of Alexis Trujillo), Elche (Jorge Almirón as an alternative of Pacheta), Valencia (Javi Gracia as an alternative of Voro) and Villarreal (Unai Emery as an alternative of Javi Calleja). Within the Premier League, for instance, the 20 groups hold the identical coach with whom they closed final yr.

Much less targets. Within the final 4 seasons, La Liga has suffered a drastic and worrying lower within the variety of targets scored: 1,118 in 2016-17, 1,024 in 2017-18, 983 in 2018-19 and 942 in 2019-20. The common variety of targets per recreation final season (2.48) was by far the bottom of the 4 main European leagues (3.21 within the Bundesliga, 3.04 in Serie A and a pair of.72 within the Premier League). The final version of the Spanish championship with fewer than 900 targets dates from the 1990-91 marketing campaign during which solely 822 targets had been scored (2.16 per recreation).

Present champion. Actual Madrid has not gained La Liga in consecutive seasons for the reason that 2006-07 (with Fabio Capello) and 2007-08 (with Bernd Schuster) campaigns and has not gained the identical coach for the reason that three consecutive championships gained with Leo Beenhakker between 1987 and 1989. On the conclusion of this season, the Eurocup can be performed and it must be famous that at any time when Spain lifted the title (1964, 2008 and 2012) it did so with gamers from a Actual Madrid League champion in that very same marketing campaign.

Extra information. After a turbulent summer season, Messi will attempt to make the most of a brand new participation in La Liga to extend his listing of information that can stay untouched for many years. One of many few information that also resists him is that of being probably the most successful participant within the championship, since his ten titles (the identical that Pirri achieved with Actual Madrid) are nonetheless behind the twelve achieved by one other white legend, Paco Gento.

LUIS DE LA MATA (DIARIO AS)



Boy. Within the roster of the three newly promoted groups, the determine of Nino stands out above the remainder, a participant who can set a number of information on this championship. The Elche ahead will begin La Liga 2020-21 on the third day with 40 years and 109 days and can finish it in Could with 40 years and 347 days. The one participant within the historical past of the Spanish championship to attain a objective after turning 40 is Donato (the oldest scorer in historical past with 40 years and 138 days).