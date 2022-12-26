Valencia, Spain.- The coach of Valencia, Gennaro GattusoHe pointed out that if they finally make signings in this imminent winter market it will be for players who make a difference and he was very satisfied with his current squad.

“I am delighted with my team, with the kids who have been working with me since we started. If we have to sign one or two players, they must be players who make a difference because to sign for the sake of signing, I’m happy with my squad. I am very proud to train them ”, he assured in an interview with the media of the Valencia.

In addition, the Italian coach has already made a first assessment of the match that will be played this Saturday the 31st at the revamped Villarreal stadium and with which they will resume LaLiga. “It is a very difficult match, a derby. It is not another game for Villarreal or for us. We also play in a new stadium, completely remodeled. We have a lot of respect for Villarreal but we are going to play our game”, he pointed out. gattuso.

Gennaro Gattuso directing a Valencia match in LaLiga/EFE

The coach highlighted that this return to competition after more than a month and a half of hiatus due to the world It is “a new thing for everyone” but he was satisfied with the team’s work this time and with how the World Cup players have returned.

“I liked how the team has worked these weeks, with great spirit. Now we have to go to the field, be brave, but I like the work and the mentality. You have to keep going, going and going,” she noted. “The World Cup players have trained very well the first week and now it’s their turn to think about the Valencia”, he recalled.

He also advanced that given the concentration of parties that they will have in the coming months, his idea is to increase rotations. “We have twenty-four League games ahead of us and there is also the Cup left. We have to prepare ourselves well mentally. We are going to use all the players we have in the squad, ”he advanced.

We recommend you read

In addition, he analyzed how the season has been so far and gave his team homework for this second part of the campaign. “In this first part of the season we have had a good mentality. I think that the classification is not good, I think that my team is missing four or five points”, he assured gattuso who said that his “priority” is that they be a team “of 90 or 95 minutes.”